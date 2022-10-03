|
03.10.2022 22:54:00
Discover Financial Services Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release on October 24, 2022, and Conference Call on October 25, 2022
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Monday, October 24, 2022. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.
A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006035/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discover Financial Services
|92,18
|-0,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: US-Börsen zum Handelsende erholt -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
An der Wall Street waren am Montag steigende Kurse zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.