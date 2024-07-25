Discover Financial Services Recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities

For the fourth straight year, Discover has earned a 100 score on the Disability Equality Index and been recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities. The Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion inside Fortune 1000 companies.

The Disability Equality Index launched in 2015 as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities. It was created by a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its tenth year, the Disability Equality Index exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. In 2024, more than 540 corporations utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"At Discover, we strive to create an environment where all of our employees feel able to bring their authentic selves to work every day,” said Carrie Blair, executive vice president, chief human resources officer at Discover. "Discover is on a journey to create and sustain a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture. Recognizing and celebrating the strengths of our employees with disabilities is a fundamental part of that journey to help our colleagues, communities and customers move toward a brighter financial future.”

There are eight employee resource groups (ERGs) at Discover. Employees across the company are encouraged to participate in these vital communities, that advocate for diverse identity groups and greater allyship across our intersectional identities. Our Strive for Disability Empowerment (Strive) ERG has more than 1,600 employee members worldwide and is focused on making our company a more inclusive place by empowering employees with disabilities, providing resources for allies, and creating an accessible experience for our customers.

"With a focus on disability inclusion, Strive is a critical contributor to our efforts at Discover to create an environment where all employees can thrive in their careers with consistent support and advocacy for their needs,” said Peter Illian, executive sponsor, Strive and senior vice president, Deposits at Discover. "From reviewing processes to improve disability inclusion, to implementing programs and events that empower our employees and support our customers – we all succeed together in the Strive ERG, as we work to make Discover a place that gets better every day.”

In partnership with our employee resource groups, Discover provides education, support and resources for our neurodivergent talent and talent with disabilities, including:

Through the Neurodivergent Connections Hiring Program (our sustainable staffing solution to address the needs of the neurodivergent community), Discover added new roles in technology and operations, and welcomed seven new neurodivergent employees in 2023.

Strive cosponsored an intersectional event focused on mental health and overcoming trauma, in partnership with our HMV (Honoring Military & Veterans), N8V (Native American Leadership at Discover), APAD (Asian Professionals at Discover) and HOLA (Helping Organize Latino Achievement) ERGs.

Strive also hosted lunch and learn sessions on digital accessibility and universal design, and panel discussions where employees shared personal stories and insights.

The Discover Universal Design Advisory Board reviews projects and opportunities to create a more equitable and accessible experience for a broad range of internal and external customers.

Discover created an event accessibility toolkit, and worked with our audio-visual group and facilities team to ensure that accessibility standards are embedded in their processes and work.

Discover updated our career site to enhance screen reader, color contrast, link description, heading structure, keyboard, non-text and labeling.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Learn more at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at www.aapd.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certi?cates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

