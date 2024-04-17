Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter 2024 Net Income of $308 Million or $1.10 Per Diluted Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

First Quarter 2024 Results 2024 2023(1) YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $126.6 $112.7 12% Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $4,210 $3,742 13% Total net charge-off rate 4.92% 2.72% 220 bps Net income/(loss) (in millions) $308 $968 (68%) Diluted EPS $1.10 $3.55 (69%)

Note(s) 1. The comparative prior quarter ended March 31, 2023 has been restated as disclosed in the Company's Financial Data Supplement on Form 8-K for the second quarter 2023

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $308 million or $1.10 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to a net income of $968 million or $3.55 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

"Our first quarter results showed good loan growth, net interest margin expansion, and stabilizing delinquencies, while expenses were elevated due to our action to advance the resolution of our card misclassification issue,” said Michael Shepherd, Discover’s Interim CEO and President. "These results underscore the continued strength of our underlying operating model and our focus on enhancing our risk management and compliance foundation. We look forward to our merger with Capital One, which will create a leading banking and payments organization, grounded on commitment to an outstanding customer experience and the communities we serve."

Segment Results

Digital Banking

Digital Banking pretax income of $322 million for the quarter was $888 million lower than the prior year period reflecting an increase to our card misclassification remediation reserve, higher provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue net of interest expense.

Total loans ended the quarter at $126.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, and down 1% sequentially. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $99.5 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Personal loans increased $1.7 billion, or 21%, and private student loans were flat. The organic student loan portfolio, which excludes purchased loans, increased $123 million, or 1% year-over-year.

Net interest income for the quarter increased $355 million, or 11%, driven by higher average receivables partially offset by net interest margin compression. Net interest margin was 11.03%, down 31 basis points versus the prior year. Card yield was 15.79%, up 73 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by higher prime rate and lower payment rates, partially offset by higher interest charge-offs. Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 120 basis points from the prior year period, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

Non-interest income increased $69 million, or 13%, from the prior year period reflecting higher discount / interchange revenue from an improved volume mix and lower rewards cost, and higher loan fee income.

The total net charge-off rate of 4.92% was 220 basis points higher versus the prior year period reflecting continued seasoning of recent vintages with higher delinquency trends. The credit card net charge-off rate was 5.66%, up 256 basis points from the prior year period and up 98 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 3.83%, up 107 basis points year-over-year and down 4 basis points from the prior quarter. The student loan net charge-off rate was 1.58%, up 54 basis points from the prior year and up 6 basis points from the prior quarter. Personal loans net charge-off rate of 4.02% was up 208 basis points from the prior year and up 63 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $1.5 billion increased $395 million from the prior year quarter driven by an $806 million increase in net-charge offs partially offset by a $410 million lower reserve build.

Total operating expenses were up $917 million year-over-year, or 68%. Other expense was up due to a $799 million increase to the card misclassification remediation reserve. Professional fees were up due to investments in compliance and risk management and higher recovery fees. Employee compensation increased from higher technology resources and severance expense while information processing increased due to technology investments.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income of $82 million was up $35 million year-over-year primarily driven by increased PULSE revenue and first quarter 2023 net losses on equity investments.

Payment Services volume was $100.3 billion, up 18% from the prior year period. PULSE dollar volume was up 21% primarily driven by increased debit transaction volume. Diners Club volume was up 11% year-over-year reflecting continued strength across most regions. Network Partners volume increased 4% from the prior year primarily reflecting higher AribaPay volume.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on June 6, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2024.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical, and business related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the company's website (https://investorrelations.discover.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, which speak to our expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," "forecast," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and there is no undertaking to update or revise them as more information becomes available. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic variables, such as the availability of consumer credit, the housing market, energy costs, the number and size of personal bankruptcy filings, the rate of unemployment, the levels of consumer confidence and consumer debt and investor sentiment; the impact of current, pending and future legislation, regulation, supervisory guidance and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to accounting guidance, tax reform, financial regulatory reform, consumer financial services practices, anti-corruption and funding, capital and liquidity; risks related to the proposed merger with Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One”) including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Capital One or unexpected delays related to the merger or the inability of the parties to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (iv) cost and revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (v) the integration of each party’s management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vi) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (vii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (viii) shareholder litigation that could prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact our business and operations; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; our ability to manage our expenses; our ability to successfully achieve card acceptance across our networks and maintain relationships with network participants and merchants; our ability to sustain our card and personal loan growth; our ability to complete the proposed sale of the Discover Financial Services’ ("Discover”) Student Loan portfolio; our ability to increase or sustain Discover card usage or attract new customers; difficulty obtaining regulatory approval for, financing, closing, transitioning, integrating or managing the expenses of acquisitions of or investments in new businesses, products or technologies; our ability to manage our credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, compliance and legal risk and strategic risk; the availability and cost of funding and capital; access to deposit, securitization, equity, debt and credit markets; the impact of rating agency actions; the level and volatility of equity prices, commodity prices and interest rates, currency values, investments, other market fluctuations and other market indices; losses in our investment portfolio; limits on our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock; limits on our ability to receive payments from our subsidiaries; fraudulent activities or material security breaches of our or others' key systems; our ability to remain organizationally effective; our ability to maintain relationships with merchants; the effect of political, economic and market conditions, geopolitical events, climate change, pandemics and unforeseen or catastrophic events; our ability to introduce new products and services; our ability to manage our relationships with third-party vendors, as well as those with which we have no direct relationship such as our employees' internet service providers; our ability to maintain current technology and integrate new and acquired systems and technology; our ability to collect amounts for disputed transactions from merchants and merchant acquirers; our ability to attract and retain employees; our ability to protect our reputation and our intellectual property; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and new lawsuits, investigations or similar matters or unanticipated developments related to current matters. We routinely evaluate and may pursue acquisitions of, investments in or divestitures from businesses, products, technologies, loan portfolios or deposits, which may involve payment in cash or our debt or equity securities.

Additional factors that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under "Risk Factors,” "Business - Competition,” "Business - Supervision and Regulation” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's internet site (http://www.sec.gov) and subsequent reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, including the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

20231 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $4,948 $4,868 $4,077 Interest Expense 1,461 1,400 945 Net Interest Income 3,487 3,468 3,132 Discount/Interchange Revenue 1,074 1,158 1,046 Rewards Cost 703 788 716 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 371 370 330 Protection Products Revenue 42 43 43 Loan Fee Income 200 217 166 Transaction Processing Revenue 87 82 67 Gains (Losses) on Equity Investments 0 2 (18 ) Other Income 23 14 22 Total Non-Interest Income 723 728 610 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 4,210 4,196 3,742 Provision for Credit Losses 1,497 1,909 1,102 Employee Compensation and Benefits 671 646 625 Marketing and Business Development 250 372 241 Information Processing & Communications 163 170 139 Professional Fees 292 312 232 Premises and Equipment 20 25 22 Other Expense 913 250 124 Total Operating Expense 2,309 1,775 1,383 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 404 512 1,257 Tax Expense 96 124 289 Net Income/(Loss) $308 $388 $968 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $274 $386 $931 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $1.10 $1.54 $3.55 Diluted EPS $1.10 $1.54 $3.55 Common Stock Price (period end) $131.09 $112.40 $98.84 Book Value per share $58.74 $59.29 $54.79 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $152,689 $151,522 $133,141 Total Liabilities 137,969 136,694 119,081 Total Equity 14,720 14,828 14,060 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $152,689 $151,522 $133,141 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans2 $126,555 $128,409 $112,674 Average Loans2 $127,126 $125,387 $112,049 Interest Yield 14.71 % 14.61 % 14.06 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 5.74 % 4.82 % 3.50 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 4.92 % 4.11 % 2.72 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3.38 % 3.45 % 2.48 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.64 % 1.59 % 1.14 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,812 $1,521 $966 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,556 $1,298 $750 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars $348 $279 $169 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $4,282 $4,427 $2,791 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $2,079 $2,045 $1,290 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $9,258 $9,283 $7,691 Reserve Change Build/(Release)3 ($25 ) $618 $385 Reserve Rate 7.32 % 7.23 % 6.83 % CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $99,475 $102,259 $89,755 Average Loans $100,310 $99,610 $89,460 Interest Yield 15.79 % 15.63 % 15.06 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 6.61 % 5.50 % 3.99 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 5.66 % 4.68 % 3.10 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3.83 % 3.87 % 2.76 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.95 % 1.87 % 1.34 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,649 $1,380 $879 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,411 $1,175 $684 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $3,810 $3,955 $2,477 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $1,941 $1,917 $1,204 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $7,541 $7,619 $6,135 Reserve Change Build/(Release)3 ($78 ) $549 $318 Reserve Rate 7.58 % 7.45 % 6.84 % Total Discover Card Volume $53,239 $60,917 $54,129 Discover Card Sales Volume $50,137 $57,145 $50,588 Rewards Rate 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.41 % SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $322 $458 $1,210 Payment Services 82 54 47 Total $404 $512 $1,257 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $79,073 $79,194 $65,268 Network Partners 11,070 8,736 10,628 Diners Club International4 10,181 10,468 9,211 Total Payment Services 100,324 98,398 85,107 Discover Network - Proprietary 51,764 58,419 51,826 Total $152,088 $156,817 $136,933 1 The comparative prior quarter ended March 31, 2023 has been restated as disclosed in the Company's Financial Data Supplement on Form 8-K for the second quarter 2023. 2 Total Loans includes Home Equity and other loans. 3 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 4 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment. Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company's website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

