Discover Financial Services Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $388 Million or $1.54 Per Diluted Share and Full Year Net Income of $2.9 Billion or $11.26 Per Diluted Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results 2023 2022(1) YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $128.4 $112.1 15% Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $4,196 $3,721 13% Total net charge-off rate 4.11% 2.13% 198 bps Net income/(loss) (in millions) $388 $1,025 (62%) Diluted EPS $1.54 $3.74 (59%)

Note(s) 1. The comparative prior quarter ended December 31, 2022 has been restated to reflect immaterial corrections to the financial statements. See Reconciliation of Prior Periods in the Financial Supplement for reconciliation to previously reported results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $388 million or $1.54 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to a net income of $1.0 billion or $3.74 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Discover’s performance in 2023 was driven by strong asset and deposit growth and a resilient net interest margin, while net charge-offs increased but to the low end of our expected range,” said John Owen, Discover’s Interim CEO and President. "Additionally, we have taken steps to strengthen our risk management and compliance programs; launched an important new product, Cashback Debit; and announced our new CEO. These factors position Discover to generate strong shareholder value in 2024 and beyond.”

Segment Results

Digital Banking

Digital Banking pretax income of $458 million for the quarter was $848 million lower than the prior year period reflecting a higher provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue net of interest expense.

Total loans ended the quarter at $128.4 billion, up 15% year-over-year, and up 5% sequentially. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $102.3 billion, up 13% year-over-year. Personal loans increased $1.9 billion, or 23%, and private student loans increased $44 million, relatively flat from the prior period. The organic student loan portfolio, which excludes purchased loans, increased $176 million, or 2% year-over-year.

Net interest income for the quarter increased $401 million, or 13% driven by higher average receivables partially offset by net interest margin compression. Net interest margin was 10.98%, down 29 basis points versus the prior year. Card yield was 15.63%, up 113 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by higher prime rate and lower payment rates, partially offset by higher interest charge-offs. Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 153 basis points from the prior year period, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

Non-interest income increased $44 million, or 8%, from the prior year period driven by higher loan fee income and discount/ interchange revenue as well as lower rewards cost driven by lower Cashback Match and change in the 5% category.

The total net charge-off rate of 4.11% was 198 basis points higher versus the prior year period reflecting seasoning of recent vintages with higher delinquency trends. The credit card net charge-off rate was 4.68%, up 231 basis points from the prior year period and up 65 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 3.87%, up 134 basis points year-over-year and up 46 basis points from the prior quarter. The student loan net charge-off rate was 1.52%, up 19 basis points from the prior year and up 20 basis points from the prior quarter. Personal loans net charge-off rate of 3.39% was up 190 basis points from the prior year and up 76 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $1.9 billion increased $1.0 billion from the prior year driven by a $305 million higher reserve build in the current quarter and a $717 million increase in net-charge offs.

Total operating expenses were up $267 million year-over-year, or 18%. Employee compensation and professional fees were up due to investments in compliance and risk management. Other expense increased as a result of a reserve for customer remediation and marketing expense grew to support the national Cashback Debit campaign.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income of $54 million was up $17 million year-over-year primarily driven by increased PULSE revenue.

Payment Services volume was $98.4 billion, up 14% from the prior year period. PULSE dollar volume was up 19% primarily driven by increased debit transaction volume. Diners Club volume was up 14% year-over-year reflecting continued strength across most regions. Network Partners volume decreased 16% from the prior year primarily reflecting lower AribaPay volume.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2024, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $3,062.50 per share. The dividend equals $30.625 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2024, to the holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on March 7, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, which speak to our expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," "forecast," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and there is no undertaking to update or revise them as more information becomes available.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic variables, such as the availability of consumer credit, the housing market, energy costs, the number and size of personal bankruptcy filings, the rate of unemployment, the levels of consumer confidence and consumer debt and investor sentiment; the impact of current, pending and future legislation, regulation, supervisory guidance and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to accounting guidance, tax reform, financial regulatory reform, consumer financial services practices, anti-corruption and funding, capital and liquidity; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; our ability to manage our expenses; our ability to successfully achieve card acceptance across our networks and maintain relationships with network participants and merchants; our ability to sustain and grow our private student loan, personal loan and home loan products; difficulty obtaining regulatory approval for, financing, closing, transitioning, integrating or managing the expenses of acquisitions of or investments in new businesses, products or technologies; our ability to manage our credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, legal and compliance risk and strategic risk; the availability and cost of funding and capital; access to deposit, securitization, equity, debt and credit markets; the impact of rating agency actions; the level and volatility of equity prices, commodity prices and interest rates, currency values, investments, other market fluctuations and other market indices; losses in our investment portfolio; limits on our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock; limits on our ability to receive payments from our subsidiaries; fraudulent activities or material security breaches of our or others' key systems; our ability to remain organizationally effective; our ability to increase or sustain Discover card usage or attract new customers; our ability to maintain relationships with merchants; the effect of political, economic and market conditions, geopolitical events, climate change, pandemics and unforeseen or catastrophic events; our ability to introduce new products and services; our ability to manage our relationships with third-party vendors, as well as those with which we have no direct relationship such as our employees' internet service providers; our ability to maintain current technology and integrate new and acquired systems and technology; our ability to collect amounts for disputed transactions from merchants and merchant acquirers; our ability to attract and retain employees; our ability to protect our reputation and our intellectual property; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and new lawsuits, investigations or similar matters or unanticipated developments related to current matters. We routinely evaluate and may pursue acquisitions of or investments in businesses, products, technologies, loan portfolios or deposits, which may involve payment in cash or our debt or equity securities.

Additional factors that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under "Risk Factors,” "Business - Competition,” "Business - Supervision and Regulation” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's internet site (http://www.sec.gov) and subsequent reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, including the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Dec 31,

20221 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $4,868 $4,610 $3,856 Interest Expense 1,400 1,288 789 Net Interest Income 3,468 3,322 3,067 Discount/Interchange Revenue 1,158 1,164 1,154 Rewards Cost 788 787 797 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 370 377 357 Protection Products Revenue 43 42 44 Loan Fee Income 217 194 182 Transaction Processing Revenue 82 82 66 Gains/Losses on Equity Investments 2 6 (6 ) Other Income 14 21 11 Total Non-Interest Income 728 722 654 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 4,196 4,044 3,721 Provision for Credit Losses 1,909 1,702 883 Employee Compensation and Benefits 646 575 573 Marketing and Business Development 372 283 313 Information Processing & Communications 170 149 143 Professional Fees 312 281 264 Premises and Equipment 25 22 48 Other Expense 250 144 154 Total Operating Expense 1,775 1,454 1,495 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 512 888 1,343 Tax Expense 124 205 318 Net Income/(Loss) $388 $683 $1,025 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $386 $647 $1,019 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $1.54 $2.59 $3.74 Diluted EPS $1.54 $2.59 $3.74 Common Stock Price (period end) $112.40 $86.63 $97.83 Book Value per share $59.29 $56.93 $53.65 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $151,522 $143,432 $131,706 Total Liabilities 136,694 129,196 117,362 Total Equity 14,828 14,236 14,344 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $151,522 $143,432 $131,706 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 2 $128,409 $122,676 $112,120 Average Loans 2 $125,387 $120,380 $108,036 Interest Yield 14.61 % 14.44 % 13.53 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 4.82 % 4.24 % 2.87 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 4.11 % 3.52 % 2.13 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3.45 % 3.06 % 2.30 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.59 % 1.34 % 0.98 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,521 $1,287 $781 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,298 $1,070 $581 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars $279 $223 $126 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $4,427 $3,756 $2,578 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $2,045 $1,637 $1,101 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $9,283 $8,665 $7,374 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 3 $618 $601 $313 Reserve Rate 7.23 % 7.06 % 6.58 % CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $102,259 $97,389 $90,113 Average Loans $99,610 $95,796 $86,396 Interest Yield 15.63 % 15.43 % 14.50 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 5.50 % 4.85 % 3.20 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 4.68 % 4.03 % 2.37 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3.87 % 3.41 % 2.53 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.87 % 1.57 % 1.14 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,380 $1,171 $697 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,175 $973 $516 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $3,955 $3,324 $2,278 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $1,917 $1,527 $1,028 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $7,619 $7,070 $5,883 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 3 $549 $545 $322 Reserve Rate 7.45 % 7.26 % 6.53 % Total Discover Card Volume $60,917 $58,965 $59,153 Discover Card Sales Volume $57,145 $54,952 $55,663 Rewards Rate 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.42 % SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $458 $803 $1,306 Payment Services 54 85 37 Total $512 $888 $1,343 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $79,194 $72,146 $66,807 Network Partners 8,736 9,899 10,433 Diners Club International 4 10,468 9,723 9,155 Total Payment Services 98,398 91,768 86,395 Discover Network - Proprietary 58,419 57,228 58,138 Total $156,817 $148,996 $144,533

1 The comparative prior quarter ended December 31, 2022 has been restated to reflect immaterial corrections to the financial statements. See Reconciliation of Prior Periods for reconciliation to previously reported results. 2 Total Loans includes Home Equity and other loans. 3 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 4 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company's website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

RECONCILIATION OF PRIOR PERIOD RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS Quarter Ended - December 31, 2022 As

Previously

Reported Restated

Impacts As

Restated EARNINGS SUMMARY Discount/Interchange Revenue $1,165 ($11) $1,154 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 368 (11) 357 Total Non-Interest Income 665 (11) 654 Revenue Net of Interest Expense $3,732 ($11) $3,721 Other Expense $154 $0 $154 Total Operating Expense $1,495 $0 $1,495 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes $1,354 ($11) $1,343 Tax Expense 321 (3) 318 Net Income/(Loss) $1,033 ($8) $1,025 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $1,027 ($8) $1,019 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $3.77 ($0.03) $3.74 Diluted EPS $3.77 ($0.03) $3.74 Book Value per share $54.57 ($0.92) $53.65 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $131,628 $78 $131,706 Total Liabilities 117,038 324 117,362 Total Equity 14,590 (246) 14,344 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $131,628 $78 $131,706 SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $1,317 ($11) $1,306

