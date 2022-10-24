Discover Financial Services Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.0 Billion or $3.54 Per Diluted Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

Third Quarter 2022 Results 2022 2021 YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $104.9 $89.5 17% Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $3,479 $2,777 25% Total net charge-off rate 1.71% 1.46% 25 bps Net income/(loss) (in millions) $1,006 $1,091 (8)% Diluted EPS $3.54 $3.54 —%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $1.0 billion or $3.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a net income of $1.1 billion or $3.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.

"Our outstanding third quarter results were characterized by robust loan growth and net interest margin, and strong credit metrics,” said Roger Hochschild, CEO and President of Discover. "These results reflect our continued disciplined approach to credit management, the strength of our integrated digital bank and payments model, and our solid execution, all of which position us well for a range of future economic environments.”

Segment Results:

Digital Banking

Digital Banking pretax income of $1.3 billion for the quarter was $251 million lower than the prior year period reflecting a higher provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue net of interest expense.

Total loans ended the quarter at $104.9 billion, up 17% year-over-year, and up 6% sequentially. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $83.6 billion, up 19% year-over-year. Personal loans increased $784 million, or 11%, and private student loans increased $165 million, or 2%, year-over-year. The organic student loan portfolio, which excludes purchased loans, increased $331 million, or 4% from the prior year period.

Net interest income for the quarter increased $438 million, or 18% driven by higher average receivables and net interest margin expansion. Net interest margin was 11.05%, up 25 basis points versus the prior year. Card yield was 13.56%, up 103 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by higher market rates partially offset by a higher mix of receivables at a promotional rate and slightly higher interest charge-offs. Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 79 basis points from the prior year period, primarily driven by higher funding costs slightly offset by the maturity of high coupon consumer CDs.

Non-interest income increased $94 million, or 21%, from the prior year period, mainly driven by higher discount/interchange revenue and loan fee income partially offset by higher rewards cost driven by higher new account sales volumes.

The total net charge-off rate of 1.71% was 25 basis points higher versus the prior year period reflecting credit normalization across the portfolio. The credit card net charge-off rate was 1.92%, up 27 basis points from the prior year period and down 9 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 2.11%, up 63 basis points year-over year and 35 basis point from the prior quarter. The student loan net charge-off rate was 0.91%, up 23 basis points from the prior year and down 17 basis points from the prior quarter. Personal loans net charge-off rate of 1.14% was up 3 basis points from the prior year and down 7 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $773 million increased $588 million from the prior year driven by a $304 million reserve build in the current quarter compared to a $165 million reserve release in the prior year quarter and a $114 million increase in net-charge offs.

Total operating expenses were up $195 million year-over year, or 17%, driven by higher expenses for employee compensation, marketing, and professional fees. Marketing increased primarily due to investments in card acquisition, brand, and consumer banking. Employee compensation increase was driven by higher headcount. Professional Fees increased due to investment in technology and vendor support.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income of $53 million was up $167 million year-over-year. Higher revenue was driven by a $167 million unrealized equity loss in the prior year quarter compared to $4 million net losses on equity investments in the current year quarter.

Payment Services volume was $84.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year. PULSE dollar volume was up 6% primarily driven by increased debit transaction volume. Diners Club volume was up 34% year-over-year reflecting an improvement in global travel and entertainment spending . Network Partners volume increased 15% from the prior year primarily reflecting higher AribaPay volume.

Share Repurchase

The company repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock for $212 million through July 20th, 2022, prior to the temporary suspension in our share repurchase program. Shares of common stock outstanding declined by 0.7% from the prior quarter.

The Company previously disclosed an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters that is being conducted under the oversight of a board-appointed independent special committee. The investigation is ongoing, and the previously announced suspension of the Company's share repurchase program remains in place.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock payable on December 8, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical, and business related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the company's website (https://investorrelations.discover.com).

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $3,357 $2,915 $2,674 Interest Expense 514 305 269 Net Interest Income 2,843 2,610 2,405 Discount/Interchange Revenue 1,157 1,133 988 Rewards Cost 811 743 689 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 346 390 299 Protection Products Revenue 42 42 43 Loan Fee Income 168 142 121 Transaction Processing Revenue 65 61 58 Unrealized Gains/(Losses) on Equity Investments (37) (169) (167) Realized Gains/(Losses) on Equity Investments 33 127 0 Other Income 19 21 18 Total Non-Interest Income 636 614 372 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 3,479 3,224 2,777 Provision for Credit Losses 773 549 185 Employee Compensation and Benefits 551 515 483 Marketing and Business Development 276 254 210 Information Processing & Communications 124 121 121 Professional Fees 241 189 198 Premises and Equipment 22 24 23 Other Expense 174 120 155 Total Operating Expense 1,388 1,223 1,190 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,318 1,452 1,402 Tax Expense 312 341 311 Net Income/(Loss) $1,006 $1,111 $1,091 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $967 $1,105 $1,055 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $3.54 $3.96 $3.54 Diluted EPS $3.54 $3.96 $3.54 Common Stock Price (period end) $90.92 $94.58 $122.85 Book Value per share $52.29 $50.00 $45.00 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $121,886 $114,600 $108,544 Total Liabilities 107,600 100,836 95,281 Total Equity 14,286 13,764 13,263 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $121,886 $114,600 $108,544 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 1 $104,908 $99,301 $89,542 Average Loans 1 $102,035 $95,736 $88,356 Interest Yield 12.67% 12.00% 11.79% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 2.56% 2.76% 2.50% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 1.71% 1.80% 1.46% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 1.94% 1.63% 1.40% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 0.80% 0.70% 0.58% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $659 $659 $556 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $439 $429 $325 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars $98 $92 $72 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $2,034 $1,621 $1,258 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $837 $694 $522 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $7,061 $6,757 $6,861 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 2 $304 $110 ($165) Reserve Rate 6.73% 6.80% 7.66% CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $83,630 $79,237 $70,320 Average Loans $81,445 $75,917 $69,416 Interest Yield 13.56% 12.81% 12.53% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 2.88% 3.10% 2.83% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 1.92% 2.01% 1.65% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 2.11% 1.76% 1.48% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 0.92% 0.80% 0.66% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $592 $587 $495 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $395 $381 $289 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $1,761 $1,392 $1,040 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $770 $633 $467 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $5,561 $5,307 $5,298 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 2 $254 $187 ($111) Reserve Rate 6.65% 6.70% 7.54% Total Discover Card Volume $58,561 $57,384 $50,389 Discover Card Sales Volume $54,793 $53,860 $47,613 Rewards Rate 1.47% 1.37% 1.44% SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $1,265 $1,432 $1,516 Payment Services 53 20 (114) Total $1,318 $1,452 $1,402 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $63,437 $62,992 $59,872 Network Partners 11,894 11,532 10,377 Diners Club International 3 8,793 8,381 6,547 Total Payment Services 84,124 82,905 76,796 Discover Network - Proprietary 56,633 55,838 49,360 Total $140,757 $138,743 $126,156 1 Total Loans includes Home Equity and other loans. 2 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 3 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company's website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

