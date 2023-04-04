Discover Named to 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Ranking No. 81

Discover today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, representing the company’s first time being named to this prestigious list. Discover ranked No. 81 on the list.

Great Place to Work determines the 100 Best Companies to Work For list using its proprietary methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 870,000 employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees. Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

"We are proud of the culture we have developed at Discover. Our employees are united by shared values and driven by a mission to help people achieve brighter financial futures,” said Roger Hochschild, CEO and president at Discover. "We are committed to creating a supportive environment with programs designed to meet diverse needs while providing our employees with competitive benefits and opportunities for growth and development.”

"We congratulate all the organizations included in this year’s ranking for creating positive work environments and value for their employees, especially during this period of economic uncertainty,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell.

In 2022, Discover also ranked as a Best Workplace for Parents™ and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™.

Discover provides a competitive benefits package to all its employees including flexible work schedules, generous 401(k) match and paid time off package, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and commuter benefits. The company provides various training programs to help foster career growth such as the Discover Technology Academy, a world-class, in-house technology curriculum which cultivates continuous skill development, collaborative learning, and innovation in the company’s engineering culture. In addition, through the Discover College Commitment program, eligible employees have the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree at no cost to select universities and programs on day one of employment. The company also has nine Employee Resource Groups, which provide tools and resources to help employees connect, build communities at work, and foster an inclusive environment.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond.

