Discover® Opens Shine Bright Community Center in Whitehall, Ohio

Today, Discover was joined by federal, state and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception celebrating the grand opening of its Shine Bright Community Center in Whitehall, marking a significant investment in the local community and the broader Columbus region. Combined with its Customer Care Center, which employees began working at in early June, the new facility reinforces Discover’s commitment to supporting local communities and enhancing equity.

Michael T. Bivens, Mayor of Whitehall, expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Discover’s newest center to Whitehall. This investment not only brings valuable jobs to our community but also provides a gathering place for local non-profit organizations working to enhance the lives of our vibrant community. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on our residents and the surrounding area.”

The Shine Bright Community Center is dedicated to serving community-based organizations, offering them free access to its state-of-the-art facilities.

The Whitehall Customer Care Center and Shine Bright Community Center is the second dual purpose facility Discover has opened in the last three years. In 2022, Discover opened a similar facility in its hometown of Chicago, in the South Side community of Chatham. The success of their Chatham facility served as a blueprint for Whitehall.

The Whitehall location connects Discover to a talented and diverse pool of candidates in the area, with the company bringing high-quality jobs and further contributing to economic growth in the Columbus region. With an investment exceeding $16 million in construction, training, and hiring, this facility highlights the company’s dedication to creating opportunities and driving positive change. Nearly $6 million or 45 percent of the construction costs were spent on minority and women owned businesses.

"Today’s opening is a testament to our long-standing commitment to the Columbus area,” said Dan Capozzi, President Consumer Banking at Discover. "It is critical that we bring jobs to communities where they are most needed, and our new Whitehall facility is an opportunity to drive lasting change in the community, as well as provide a space where local organizations can thrive.”

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty also applauded the initiative, saying, "Discover's new customer care facility in Whitehall will support the community and drive economic growth in Central Ohio by creating new jobs and providing vital resources to local organizations. I commend Discover for investing in Whitehall and tapping into the diverse talent our community has to offer."

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Discover has maintained a presence in the Columbus region since its founding. The company has consistently focused on initiatives that provide community support and inclusivity, aligning with its mission to help individuals achieve a brighter financial future.

About Discover

