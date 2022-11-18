Discover Plans to Open a Customer Care Center in Whitehall to Bring High-quality Jobs and Enhance Equity in the Columbus Region

Discover, a leading digital banking and payments service company, announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio and invest more than $16 million for construction, training and hiring. The company plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and nearby communities early next year. The opening of the center in Whitehall is part of Discover’s strategic site selection approach, which seeks to enhance high-quality employment opportunities and increase equity in the communities in which they operate.

Renovation of the 103,000-square-foot location, located at 4590 E Broad Street, is planned to start in the spring. The new space is in addition to Discover’s data center in Central Ohio and would amplify the company’s workforce presence in the state, where it already employs 2,100 people largely in the Columbus Region.

"Investing in Whitehall and bringing jobs to communities that need them most is good business and contributes to our mission of helping people achieve brighter financial futures,” said Roger Hochschild, CEO and president of Discover. "We are looking forward to working with Whitehall leaders and hope our investment here spurs further economic growth in the community.”

The Chicagoland-based company has had a presence in the Columbus region since its founding in 1985. Discover consistently ranks as a top 100 place to work among U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees. The planned Whitehall customer care center not only highlights Discover’s mission to bring good jobs to strategically identified communities, but also demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a strong U.S.-based workforce. In its commitment to being a good neighbor and partner, Discover supports a number of local nonprofits both financially and through volunteerism, with programs that help provide financial and overall health to individuals, families and the communities where the company operates.

"We welcome Discover’s investment in our vibrant community and look forward to seeing the impact they make in partnership with other local organizations working together to create brighter future for our residents,” said Kim Maggard, Mayor of Whitehall. "The company’s continued commitment strengthens our shared vision to improve the lives of our residents through diverse economic opportunities and sustainable partnerships that make a real difference in the lives of our residents and improve long-term prosperity.”

Finance and insurance comprise the top private sector by economic output in the Columbus Region, which is home to global banking institutions, national insurance providers and financial technology companies alike. Whitehall is in Franklin County, which is home to an estimated 1,310,300 residents.

"Discover’s expansion in Whitehall and commitment to hiring within a five-mile radius demonstrates how companies can positively impact underrepresented communities in Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "The new customer care center brings new job opportunities from a national digital banking and payment services leader that continues to grow in Ohio.”

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About Whitehall, OH

The City of Whitehall is home to over 20,000 residents and is located in eastern Franklin County just minutes from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, I-270, I-670 and downtown Columbus. Whitehall is committed to being an innovative, diverse and vibrant community of thriving neighborhoods that are home to exceptional recreational opportunities and flourishing businesses. For more information, please contact the City of Whitehall by visiting www.whitehall-oh.us or calling 614-338-3103.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About One Columbus

As the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, One Columbus’ mission is to lead a comprehensive regional growth strategy that develops and attracts the world’s most competitive companies, grows a highly adaptive workforce, prepares our communities for the future, and inspires corporate, academic and public innovation throughout the Columbus Region. One Columbus expertly guides companies through the location decision process. Through strategic business outreach and customized research, the One Columbus team leverages public, private and institutional partnerships to grow the Columbus Region’s economy and strengthen its national and international competitiveness. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

