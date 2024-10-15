Discover Reaches Goal of 1,000 Active Jobs in the Chatham Area, Fulfilling 3-Year Commitment to Chicago’s South Side

Discover® announced today that it has reached 1,000 active jobs as of this fall in the Chatham area. This achievement is a realization of its investment in people and its ongoing commitment to Chatham and the greater South Side. Since the opening of the Discover Customer Care Center in April 2021, Discover pledged to support the Chatham community workforce. Today, more than 85% of the 1,000 employees Discover hired as part its pledge to the Chatham community reside within a five-mile radius of the center. Additionally, nearly 500 employees have received promotions in the past three years, demonstrating Discover's dedication to advancing people internally and upskilling the local workforce.

"This milestone is a testament to our commitment to the Chatham community and the promises we made," said Dan Capozzi, executive vice president and president of Consumer Banking at Discover. "When the goal was set, we knew it was ambitious, but the hard work of our team and the overwhelming support of the community helped us achieve our vision."

To celebrate the milestone, Discover hosted a series of community events during the week of October 14, highlighting its ongoing engagement with Chatham. The celebration kicked off with a donut giveaway in partnership with the local pastry shop, Dat Donut, located at 8251 S. Cottage Grove, offering 1,000 customers a complimentary signature orange-glazed or orange-sprinkled donut when they said the code "Shine Bright®." In addition to enjoying delicious treats, attendees had the chance to take part in photo opportunities and access hiring information and resources.

Today, Discover hosted a Shine Bright Career and Community Day, bringing together community leaders and elementary school students from Chatham area schools for an interactive field trip. Students toured the Customer Care Center facility, where they heard from employees, learned about working at a corporate office, and shadowed leaders. The day concluded with a creative time capsule activity, which invited students to envision how they and their Chatham community will "shine bright" in the future.

"We couldn't have reached this achievement without the incredible support from the Chatham community," said April Williams-Luster, senior manager of community affairs. "It has truly been a collective partnership, and we’re excited to share this milestone with everyone who has played a role in this journey and continue our commitment to reinvesting on the South Side of Chicago."

Since its opening, the Discover Customer Care Center has significantly impacted the Chatham community through economic investment and community engagement. Discover spent more than $3 million with diverse local restaurants, $1 million with local vendors for daily facility operations, and $8 million with Black-owned contractors for construction projects, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Chatham's economy. The Shine Bright Community Center has also served as a hub for community activity, hosting more than 900 events that have drawn over 50,000 attendees since its opening. Additionally, through partnerships with over 350 nonprofit organizations, the center has become a key resource for fostering collaboration and growth within the community.

"Discover's promise to bring 1,000 jobs to Chatham is now a reality," said 6th Ward Alderman William Hall. "From day one, they’ve collaborated with the 6th Ward community partners, demonstrating how major corporations can make a huge impact by fostering local talent, improving infrastructure, and engaging key stakeholders throughout the process."

For more information about Discover’s commitment to Chicago and available job opportunities, please visit www.discover.com/careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015409014/en/