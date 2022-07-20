Discover Recognized as 2022 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

For the second consecutive year, Discover is recognized as a 2022 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion and has earned a 100 percent score on the Disability Equality Index.

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. In 2022, 415 corporations, including Discover, utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"Inclusion is valuing the differences each of us can bring to Discover,” said Jonita Wilson, chief diversity officer at Discover. "When we bring our authentic selves to work, we give others permission to do the same and further create a culture that is strengthened by our differences.”

Discover has nine Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which play a significant role in upholding Discover’s pillars to sustain a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. The ERGs contribute to each pillar by providing access, opportunity, and exposure for our diverse employee populations.

In partnership with our Employee Resource Groups, Discover provides education, support, and resources for our neurodivergent talent and talent with disabilities. Below are a few examples of what Discover has done to raise awareness of disabilities:

Neurodiversity Hiring Program – Discover has launched a hiring program to increase neurodiversity in its workforce. The goal of the program is to deliver sustainable solutions for attracting, hiring, retaining and supporting qualified talent while continuing to diversify Discover’s talent ecosystem.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the Disability Equality Index share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

For more information about Discover’s culture, diversity efforts and benefits, visit https://jobs.discover.com/who-we-are/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/.

For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit

