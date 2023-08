Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering in Several Countries Across Europe and in Canada on November 1

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the successful ad-tier launch in the U.S., today, Disney+ (NYSE: DIS) announced an ad-supported offering will be available in select markets across Europe and in Canada beginning November 1. As pricing is updated for various plans later this year, subscribers in the U.S. will have access to a new ad-free bundled subscription plan, starting September 6, featuring Disney+ Premium and Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/month. “The strong momentum of our ad-support Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Businesswire Zum vollständigen Artikel