16.10.2024 14:00:00
Disney Shareholders Will Love This New Theme Park Ticket
There's going to be a new way to make the most out of a day at one of Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) domestic theme parks. It will be pretty spectacular. It's also not going to come cheap.The world's largest theme park operator is piloting a new attraction entry pass called Lightning Lane Premier Pass, giving those willing to pay between $129 and $449 a day of unprecedented access to a park's most popular attractions. Only a limited number of the passes will be available starting on Oct. 23 at Disneyland in California and a week later at Disney World.You can expect reactions to be mixed. Well-to-do visitors who can afford the premium experience will love the new offering. Shareholders will enjoy seeing revenue per capita -- already up roughly 40% since before the pandemic -- inch slightly higher. Everyone else may initially grumble about the move, but Disney is only following the lead of its biggest rival and most of the country's other gated attractions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
