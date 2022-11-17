AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

Dispatch of Addendum Letters to Participants in the AVEVA Share Plans



17-Nov-2022 / 10:58 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AVEVA Group plc NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 17 November 2022 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for AVEVA GROUP PLC (AVEVA) by ASCOT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS LIMITED (Bidco) (an indirect subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE (Schneider Electric)) DISPATCH OF ADDENDUM LETTERS TO PARTICIPANTS IN THE AVEVA SHARE PLANS On 11 November 2022, the boards of Schneider Electric and Bidco and the AVEVA Independent Committee announced (the Increased Offer Announcement) that they had reached agreement on the terms of an increased and final[1] recommended cash offer by which the entire issued and to be issued share capital of AVEVA (excluding AVEVA Shares held by Samos, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric) will be acquired by Bidco (the Acquisition ). Under the terms of the increased cash offer, AVEVA Shareholders (other than Samos or any other member of the Schneider Electric Group) will be entitled to receive 3,225 pence in cash for each AVEVA Share (the Increased Offer ).

(the Increased Offer Announcement) that they had reached agreement on the terms of an increased and final[1] The scheme document in respect of the Acquisition (the Scheme Document), which is to be read in conjunction with the Increased Offer Announcement, was published and made available to AVEVA Shareholders and, for information only, to persons with information rights and participants in the AVEVA Share Plans, on 18 October 2022. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document .

In the Increased Offer Announcement, AVEVA also announced its intention to adjourn the Court Meeting and General Meeting in light of the Increased Offer (the Timetable Adjustment ).

AVEVA and Bidco jointly dispatched letters to the participants in the AVEVA Share Plans, including to the holders of options under the LTIPs, RSPs and the DSBP in accordance with Rule 15 of the Code, on 7 November 2022, to provide information on how the Acquisition will affect their options and awards (the Letters ). AVEVA and Bidco announce that, in relation to the Acquisition, they have jointly dispatched addendums to the Letters in accordance with Rule 15 of the Code, to explain the impact of the Increased Offer and Timetable Adjustment upon the information contained in the Letters (the Addendum Letters). Copies of the Addendum Letters are available on AVEVAs website at https://investors.aveva.com/offer-for-aveva-group-plc/ and Schneider Electrics website at https://www.se.com/ww/en/about-us/investor-relations/disclaimer.jsp. 