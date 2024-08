08 August 2024

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its Interim results for the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a further dividend of 1.88 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2024. The 1.88 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (“PID”) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 13 September 2024 to shareholders on record on 23 August 2024.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

