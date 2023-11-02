DKSH Technology Strengthens Its Business in Australia and New Zealand With the Acquisition of Bio-Strategy

Zurich, Switzerland, November 2, 2023 – DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement for the acquisition of Bio-Strategy, the largest independent distributor of scientific instruments in Australia and New Zealand, focusing primarily on life sciences, medical & healthcare and environment & agriculture segments.

Established 2003 and based in Melbourne, Bio-Strategy generates net sales of more than CHF 40 million1 at good profitability. With a team of over 100 people, the company serves renowned blue chip clients and distributes products and services to around 1,200 customers. DKSH acquires 100% of the business and its management team and employees will join DKSH’s Business Unit Technology.

Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, commented: “I am delighted with the acquisition of Bio-Strategy as an important addition to DKSH. The specific industry and application knowledge of the company will help us to solidify our position in two of Asia Pacific’s key markets. While complementing both DKSH Technology’s product portfolio and regional presence, the acquired expertise will enable us to create added value for our clients and customers.”

John Chesterfield, CEO of Bio-Strategy, said: “We are pleased about the combination with DKSH, one of Asia’s leading technology distribution players, marking the next big step in our 20-year journey. In addition to a wider regional reach and an enlarged product and service portfolio, our clients, customers, employees, and business partners will benefit from various synergies. We are excited about our shared future, to leverage our common expertise and to continue successfully serving our stakeholders.”

The closing of the transaction is expected during the fourth quarter of 2023 and is subject to certain conditions.

1 Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 1.88 NZD