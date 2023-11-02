|
02.11.2023 07:00:11
DKSH Technology Strengthens Its Business in Australia and New Zealand With the Acquisition of Bio-Strategy
|
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Media release
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Bio-Strategy Limited (“Bio-Strategy”), the largest independent distributor of scientific instruments in Australia and New Zealand. With this acquisition, DKSH grows its Scientific Instrumentation business in line with Business Unit Technology’s strategy to build resilience and deliver profitable growth.
Zurich, Switzerland, November 2, 2023 – DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement for the acquisition of Bio-Strategy, the largest independent distributor of scientific instruments in Australia and New Zealand, focusing primarily on life sciences, medical & healthcare and environment & agriculture segments.
Established 2003 and based in Melbourne, Bio-Strategy generates net sales of more than CHF 40 million1 at good profitability. With a team of over 100 people, the company serves renowned blue chip clients and distributes products and services to around 1,200 customers. DKSH acquires 100% of the business and its management team and employees will join DKSH’s Business Unit Technology.
Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, commented: “I am delighted with the acquisition of Bio-Strategy as an important addition to DKSH. The specific industry and application knowledge of the company will help us to solidify our position in two of Asia Pacific’s key markets. While complementing both DKSH Technology’s product portfolio and regional presence, the acquired expertise will enable us to create added value for our clients and customers.”
John Chesterfield, CEO of Bio-Strategy, said: “We are pleased about the combination with DKSH, one of Asia’s leading technology distribution players, marking the next big step in our 20-year journey. In addition to a wider regional reach and an enlarged product and service portfolio, our clients, customers, employees, and business partners will benefit from various synergies. We are excited about our shared future, to leverage our common expertise and to continue successfully serving our stakeholders.”
The closing of the transaction is expected during the fourth quarter of 2023 and is subject to certain conditions.
1 Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 1.88 NZD
For further information, please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
Melanie Grüter
Manager Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7211
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1763077
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1763077 02.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DKSH AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.23
|DKSH Technology Strengthens Its Business in Australia and New Zealand With the Acquisition of Bio-Strategy (EQS Group)
|
01.11.23
|SPI-Titel DKSH-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in DKSH von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.23
|SPI-Wert DKSH-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in DKSH von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|SPI-Titel DKSH-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in DKSH von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|SPI-Wert DKSH-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in DKSH eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.23
|DKSH Closes Second Sustainability-Linked Loan With Existing CHF 150 Million Revolving Credit Facility (EQS Group)
|
04.10.23
|SPI-Wert DKSH-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen DKSH-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|DKSH Healthcare Strengthens its Australian Business with the Acquisition of Partizan (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DKSH AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DKSH AG
|51,40
|-7,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.