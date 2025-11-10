DL announces half-year positive profit alert up 20x to HK$220M



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2025 - DL Holdings Group Limited (Stock Code: 1709.HK) today issued a positive profit alert, announcing that based on a preliminary review of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended September 30, 2025. It is expected to record a profit of approximately HK$180 million to HK$220 million, compared with a net profit of about HK$7.7 million for the same period last year — representing an increase of over 20 times (approximately 2,107%–2,757%), far exceeding market expectations.



01: Three Key Drivers Behind the Surging Profit: Dual Success in Investment and Core Business

According to the Board of Directors, the substantial increase in profitability during the period was mainly driven by the following three factors:



1: Strong gains from fair value investments

The Group's financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss delivered outstanding performance during the period, generating considerable investment returns — reflecting the Group's precise investment strategy and exceptional asset allocation capability.



2: Fair Value Gains from Associate Investments

The Group's strategic investments in associate companies recorded significant fair value gains, showcasing the success of its ecosystem synergies and long-term strategic positioning.



3: Strong growth in family office business

As one of the Group's core business pillars, the family office and wealth management segment achieved substantial breakthroughs and scalable growth during the period. Both client asset scale and management fee income increased significantly, establishing this segment as one of the most stable profit drivers for the Group.



02: Strategic Outlook: Digital Finance to Power Future Growth

Looking ahead, DL Holdings' forward-looking digital finance strategy is entering its harvest phase, expected to deliver sustained and powerful growth momentum. The Group is actively integrating digital financial technology into its wealth and asset management operations — expanding into innovative fields such as blockchain-based asset allocation, intelligent advisory, and digital asset custody — with the goal of enhancing operational efficiency, improving client experience, and unlocking new growth opportunities.



Since the launch of its "Three-Phase Digital Finance Development Strategy" in July 2025, DL's digital finance business has been progressing steadily. Over the past three months, the Group has raised nearly HK$1.7 billion, primarily to accelerate its strategic expansion into Bitcoin mining and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, reflecting the market's strong confidence in DL's digital finance roadmap.



Currently, DL Holdings has achieved substantial progress across all strategic business segments of digital finance. In Bitcoin computing power deployment, the Group has invested over HK$320 million and completed the procurement and deployment of high-performance mining machines from Bitmain, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining rig manufacturer. It has also outlined a clear hash power expansion roadmap, with a US$100 million mining investment plan, aiming to become the Hong Kong-listed company with the largest Bitcoin computing power within two years.



In the RWA tokenization segment, the Group's US$100 million-scale Gold tokenization initiative with strategic partners is proceeding as planned, aiming to build Asia's leading compliant channel for on-chain real-world assets. The ONE Carmel project's asset tokenization has also been officially launched — a pioneering step expected not only to enhance asset liquidity but also to establish a benchmark case for DL Holdings in the RWA field.



DL's digital finance operations — spanning Bitcoin mining, RWA tokenization, and blockchain-based financial infrastructure — are synergistically integrated with its traditional family office business, forming a powerful dual growth engine for the Group's next development phase. The market expects these technology-driven, scalable digital finance businesses to become strong growth drivers, propelling DL Holdings toward a new stage of transformative expansion.



The Group's strong interim performance provides a solid foundation and deep confidence for its ongoing strategic transformation. The remarkable financial results validate the forward-looking and effective "dual-engine" strategy, combining traditional business strength with innovation-driven growth. As DL continues to advance its layouts in Bitcoin hash power and RWA tokenization, the Group is rapidly evolving into a new-generation digital finance platform — one that is more technology-oriented, scalable, and growth-focused.



Looking ahead, DL Holdings is committed not only to consolidating its advantages in traditional finance, but also to becoming a bridge connecting conventional capital with the digital frontier, fully realizing its inclusive finance vision of "Investing Made Simple." The Group aims to open a new chapter of sustainable value creation, delivering long-term and resilient returns for its investors.

