Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) ("Docebo” or the "Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2024 (the "Meeting”).

Each of the six nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 8, 2024 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Jason Chapnik 22,994,295 93.222% 1,671,902 6.778% James Merkur 24,605,334 99.753% 60,863 0.247% Kristin Halpin Perry 24,542,260 99.498% 123,937 0.502% Steven E. Spooner 24,523,722 99.422% 142,475 0.578% William Anderson 24,617,009 99.801% 49,188 0.199% Trisha Price 24,641,335 99.899% 24,862 0.101%

In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

