|
11.06.2024 18:57:00
Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) ("Docebo” or the "Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2024 (the "Meeting”).
Each of the six nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 8, 2024 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% of Votes Withheld
|
Jason Chapnik
|
22,994,295
|
93.222%
|
1,671,902
|
6.778%
|
James Merkur
|
24,605,334
|
99.753%
|
60,863
|
0.247%
|
Kristin Halpin Perry
|
24,542,260
|
99.498%
|
123,937
|
0.502%
|
Steven E. Spooner
|
24,523,722
|
99.422%
|
142,475
|
0.578%
|
William Anderson
|
24,617,009
|
99.801%
|
49,188
|
0.199%
|
Trisha Price
|
24,641,335
|
99.899%
|
24,862
|
0.101%
In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
About Docebo
Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611841027/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Docebo Inc Registered Shs -144A- Reg Smehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Docebo verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Docebo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.24
|Ausblick: Docebo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)