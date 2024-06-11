11.06.2024 18:57:00

Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) ("Docebo” or the "Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2024 (the "Meeting”).

Each of the six nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 8, 2024 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Jason Chapnik

22,994,295

93.222%

1,671,902

6.778%

James Merkur

24,605,334

99.753%

60,863

0.247%

Kristin Halpin Perry

24,542,260

99.498%

123,937

0.502%

Steven E. Spooner

24,523,722

99.422%

142,475

0.578%

William Anderson

24,617,009

99.801%

49,188

0.199%

Trisha Price

24,641,335

99.899%

24,862

0.101%

In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Docebo Inc Registered Shs -144A- Reg Smehr Nachrichten