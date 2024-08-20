|
20.08.2024 06:58:17
DocMorris grows in the prescription business and invests incrementally in new Rx customers
|
DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Frauenfeld, 20 August 2024
Press release
DocMorris grows in the prescription business and invests incrementally in new Rx customers
CardLink[1] for redeeming e-prescriptions is driving the Rx business: In July, the number of new Rx customers increased again and quadrupled compared to before CardLink. This momentum also continued for revenue: Rx sales in July 2024 grew by 6 per cent in local currency compared to the previous year and by 36 per cent compared to average monthly Rx sales in the first quarter of 2024. The volume-based market share of the e-prescription business is growing continuously and already stood at 0.5 per cent in July.[2] Customers are also responding very positively to the DocMorris app, with monthly downloads more than quadrupling in the last 12 months. This success is due in particular to the effectiveness of the cross-media marketing campaign with the “Gesundbergs”.
Break-even reached excluding eRx
TeleClinic is growing dynamically and profitably
Liquidity further strengthened
Outlook
The limited market access until the introduction of the CardLink solution led to declining paper prescription-based sales and lower contribution margins. Since mid-April, the Rx business has been growing continuously due to the successful acquisition of new customers. Based on the success of the marketing campaign, DocMorris is increasing its investments in new customer acquisition. The OTC business is developing according to plan. As a result, the outlook for 2024 has been adjusted:
In the medium term, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 per cent remains the target.
The half-year report and presentation are available on the website as a download here (corporate.docmorris.com | Investor Relations | Financial publications).
At 11 a.m. CEST today there will be a conference call in English for analysts and the media.
Speakers: Walter Hess (CEO) and Marcel Ziwica (CFO)
To register for the conference call, please use this link:
To follow the livestream, please use this link:
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
DocMorris
[1] CardLink enables the mobile use of the electronic health card (eGK) without a PIN and the smartphone via NFC technology (Near Field Communication) to redeem e-prescriptions.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1970815
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1970815 20-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Nachrichten
|
06:58
|DocMorris wächst im Rezept-Geschäft und investiert zusätzlich in Rx-Neukunden (EQS Group)
|
06:58
|DocMorris grows in the prescription business and invests incrementally in new Rx customers (EQS Group)
|
16.08.24
|SPI-Papier DocMorris-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in DocMorris von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|SIX-Handel: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|SPI-Wert DocMorris-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem DocMorris-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|SPI-Titel DocMorris-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in DocMorris von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|SPI aktuell: SPI verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Analysen
|18.07.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|17.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|12.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|17.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|12.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|12.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.07.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|11.07.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|04.06.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|21.05.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|DocMorris Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|31.10.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.10.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.23
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|91,60
|4,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Märkte finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.