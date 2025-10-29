Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
29.10.2025 08:30:00
Does Billionaire Philippe Laffont Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? His Hedge Fund Is Backing a Stock That Jumped 211% in Just 5 Days.
Hedge funds are some of the most fascinating institutions on Wall Street. One firm that I analyze closely is Coatue Management, founded by billionaire investor Philippe Laffont. Coatue is primarily known to invest in growth stocks, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors.According to its latest 13F filing, some of Coatue's largest positions include CoreWeave, Meta Platforms, Amazon, GE Vernova, and Microsoft. If the names above are any indication, I think it's safe to say that Laffont is bullish on artificial intelligence (AI). Beyond AI, Coatue also holds positions in companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Caris Life Sciences, and Hinge Health.It would appear that Coatue is invested in top-notch businesses -- deliberately avoiding abnormal levels of risk. This begs the question: Why in the world does Coatue hold Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
