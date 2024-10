Does Stanley Druckenmiller Know Something David Tepper Doesn't? The Billionaire Investor is Avoiding the China Rally and Investing in Another Foreign Market Instead.

There may not be two investors with more successful careers than billionaires Stanley Druckenmiller and David Tepper.Druckenmiller, through his fund, Duquesne Capital, generated average annual returns of 30%. Tepper and his fund, Appaloosa Management, generated a compound annual growth rate of 25%. It's hard to believe that two investors as successful as Druckenmiller and Tepper could have such different views of the market, but that's why we have a market.Several weeks ago, right after China's central bank announced the country's initial stimulus measures, Tepper went on CNBC and told investors to buy "everything" in China. His largest position is the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. However, Druckenmiller at a recent conference reportedly said he's staying away from China and investing in a different foreign market instead. Does Druckenmiller know something Tepper doesn't?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool