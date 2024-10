Does Stanley Druckenmiller Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? The Billionaire Investor Is Making a Big Bet Against the Federal Reserve.

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller might be the best to ever do it, at least from a pure returns perspective. His firm, Duquesne Capital Management, which closed in 2010, generated average annual returns of 30% for three decades. That's better than Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway.Although Duquesne Capital is no more, Druckenmiller still invests through the Duquesne Family Office, and is not afraid to go against the grain. The George Soros protege is now making a bet that goes against the broader view of the market and the Federal Reserve, according to reported remarks of people who heard him speak at a conference in early October. Does he know something Wall Street doesn't?The majority of the market and the Federal Reserve believe inflation will continue to slow and the Fed will keep lowering interest rates through 2025. The CME Group's FedWatch tool, which tracks the likelihood of interest rate changes by looking at one-month futures prices, indicates that the majority of traders (as of Oct. 15) expect the Fed to lower interest rates by an additional 50 basis points this year and get its benchmark rate down to a target range of 3.25% to 3.50% by the end of 2025. Keep in mind that these future projections of interest rates are constantly changing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool