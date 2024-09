Does Super Micro Computer's Delayed Filing Change Its Investment Thesis?

One of the most profound disappointments of the recent Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) earnings report came from an unexpected source. The disappointment did not come from the earnings release itself. That showed that the massive growth earned from selling servers containing Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) chips had continued.Instead, it began when short-seller research company Hindenburg Research released a report alleging accounting irregularities with Super Micro. Soon after, Super Micro announced that it would delay the release of its 10-K for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended June 30).The stock fell 19% in the trading session following that delay. Even though it has regained some of that lost value, it leaves investors questioning whether they should continue to invest in the Super Micro growth story or stay away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool