Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
|
08.12.2025 13:15:00
Does This Leading Meme Coin Have a Future?
There are thousands of meme coins in the crypto-verse. They feature everything from the original Shiba Inu pup to politicians and penguins. However, only a couple, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), have market caps of more than $2 billion and real chances of standing the test of time.Take Shiba Inu, which launched in 2020. Its price may be down more than 90% from its all-time high, but the project is still on crypto investor radars. That's largely because it has a loyal following -- dubbed the Shib Army -- who keep the dream alive. To be clear, I don't think it is a good investment. However, it doesn't need to be a good investment to stay around.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
