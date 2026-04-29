Sirius Corporation Aktie
ISIN: AU0000SIUAI7
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29.04.2026 22:18:00
Does This Potential Acquisition Make Sirius XM Stock a Buy?
Several news outlets are reporting that the satellite streaming operator Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) is in preliminary talks to acquire iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT). With over 860 stations, iHeartMedia is the largest U.S. radio station owner, according to Forbes.For iHeartMedia, exploring a sale makes sense, as it has struggled financially for years and would benefit from the resources and infrastructure the satellite radio company can offer. For Sirius, iHeartMedia can help boost an increasingly important revenue stream: podcasting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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