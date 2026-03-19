DOKUMENTATION/Einleitende Bemerkungen von -2

The war in the Middle East has had a pronounced impact on global financial markets. Overall financial conditions have tightened since our last meeting. Stock markets have fallen and market interest rates in the euro area, especially short-term rates, have risen notably.

In January, bank lending rates for firms and the cost of issuing market-based debt both remained at 3.6 per cent, while the average interest rate on new mortgages edged up to 3.4 per cent. Bank lending to firms grew by 2.8 per cent on a yearly basis in January, down from 3.0 per cent in December. However, this was offset by stronger issuance of corporate bonds, with the annual growth rate rising to 4.0 per cent, from 3.5 per cent in December. Mortgage lending grew by 3.0 per cent, unchanged from December.

Conclusion

The Governing Council today decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. We are determined to ensure that inflation stabilises at our two per cent target in the medium term. We will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance. Our interest rate decisions will be based on our assessment of the inflation outlook and the risks surrounding it, in light of the incoming economic and financial data, as well as the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path.

In any case, we stand ready to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate to ensure that inflation stabilises sustainably at our medium-term target and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 10:03 ET (14:03 GMT)