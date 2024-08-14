Dole Plc Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 4.3% On LFL Basis

(RTTNews) - Dole plc (DOLE) reported that its second quarter income from continuing operations declined to $56.0 million from $63.7 million, last year. EPS from continuing operations was $0.50 compared to $0.56. Adjusted EPS was $0.49 compared to $0.51. Adjusted EBITDA was $125.4 million, an increase of 8.2% on a LFL basis. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was $2.12 billion compared to $2.14 billion, last year. Revenue rose 4.3% on a LFL basis. Analysts on average had estimated $2.09 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $370 million.

Shares of Dole plc are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

