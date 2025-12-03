Summit Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A115K3 / ISIN: GB00BN40HZ01
|
03.12.2025 10:44:00
Don't Buy Summit Therapeutics Until This Big Thing Happen
Sometimes, everything can seem to be going your way. And then the wheels fall off. That's the situation Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) finds itself in.Shares of the clinical-stage biotech company skyrocketed 584% last year. The stock more than doubled again by late April 2025. However, Summit subsequently gave up all of its year-to-date gains and then some. What happened? Summit's lead pipeline candidate, ivonescimab, failed to achieve a statistically significant overall survival benefit in a phase 3 clinical study targeting non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) conducted by the company's partner, Akeso (OTC: AKES.F).
