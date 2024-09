Don't Know Anything About Makeup? 3 Reasons e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Still a No-Brainer Buy.

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has squeezed through a niche in the cosmetics industry and created an incredible brand presence. The company has demonstrated phenomenal growth and displayed resilience under pressure, and its stock is up 280% over the past three years.Here are three reasons it's still a no-brainer buy.There are few non-tech companies that can match e.l.f.'s recent growth. It's been a powerhouse sales machine that's been resilient despite inflation, and its growing, loyal fan base keeps buying. It has already established itself as a top mass brand, edging out legacy brands to claim consumer attention and dollars.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool