|
11.01.2024 16:29:41
DoorDash Collaborates With New Retail Partners For On-Demand Delivery
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the e-commerce platform, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), introduced new retail partners to its marketplace to provide on-demand delivery to customers regarding their health and wellness needs. The new partners will be also available on DashPass.
The new retail partners collaborating with DoorDash are RV retailer Camping World, golf specialty stores Golf Galaxy, global sports fashion retailers JD Sports and Finish Line, and wellness solutions provider The Vitamin Shoppe.
The company said that it will offer customers 20% discount upto $15 on all eligible orders of $30 or more with promocode NEWYOU20 at all retail locations till January 31.
Currently, DoorDash's stock is dropping 2.14 percent, to $103.39 on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DoorDashmehr Nachrichten
|
01.01.24
|DoorDash plots expansion outside core restaurant business in US (Financial Times)
|
01.11.23
|DoorDash: gig economy business sees opportunity in sector destruction (Financial Times)
|
01.11.23
|Walmart and DoorDash shun UN human rights rapporteur (Financial Times)
|
01.11.23
|Walmart and DoorDash shun UN human rights rapporteur (Financial Times)
|
01.11.23
|Walmart and DoorDash shun UN human rights rapporteur (Financial Times)
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: DoorDash zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: DoorDash mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: DoorDash stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)