Doosan Enerbility Embarks On Korea's First Nuclear Decommissioning Project At Kori Unit 1

(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced Friday that it signed a contract with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHN) to embark on the nuclear decommissioning work on the Kori Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1's Uncontrolled Area internals and yard.

The decommissioning will be performed on secondary circuit equipment, including turbines and piping, over the years leading up to 2028. The plant was the first commercial nuclear power plant built in 1978 in Korea.

This is the first nuclear decommissioning work to be carried out in Korea after final approval was secured in June. The plant was shut down permanently in 2017 and it is now close to eight years later that decommissioning of Kori Unit 1 is being pursued.

Doosan Enerbility, which is participating as the lead contractor of the project consortium, will be carrying out the project together with HJ Shipbuilding & Construction and KEPCO KPS over the years leading up to 2028.

Through this project win, Doosan Enerbility aims to solidify its position in the global nuclear decommissioning market, which is forecast to continuously grow.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the number of permanently shut-down nuclear reactors is expected to rise from 214 today to 588 by 2050.