DoubleVerify Unveils New Carbon Emissions Measurement Offering Powered By Scope3

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify (DV), a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced Monday an exclusive partnership with Scope3.

The DV/Scope3 partnership will provide advertiser and agency customers with a comprehensive campaign-based carbon footprint metric via DV's flagship service and analytics platform, DV Pinnacle.

Scope3 is the preeminent source of truth for supply chain emissions data for organizations seeking to make carbon-aware business decisions. It has designed and developed the system of record for mapping the end-to-end emissions of the digital advertising lifecycle.

The new metric is currently in development. With this, advertisers and agency customers will receive in DV Pinnacle detailed campaign-based reporting outlining the digital supply chain entities that contributed to their campaigns' emissions. It will also provide the ability to customize data and reporting to cover specific partners, platforms, channels, inventory, formats, and regions.

Greenhouse gas emissions are categorized into three types or 'Scopes' by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions and Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain.

DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski said, "With Scope3, we are able to provide advertisers and agencies with the information they need to take action and drive real change. For the first time, they will be able to use this new offering to measure and reduce the impact of their properties and ad spend, all via DV's massive verification backbone."