Down 14.6% in the Last 3 Months, This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Become Too Cheap to Ignore

Despite a broader market rally, Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is hovering around its lowest level in the last six months. The company's latest earnings report and revised guidance have added fuel to a fire of disappointment among Clorox investors, who have seen the company go from a period of breakneck growth to getting caught offsides after pandemic-induced cleaning and hygiene habits proved to be temporary.Here's what's going wrong for Clorox, why the valuation is attractive, and why the high-yield dividend stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel