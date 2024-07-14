|
14.07.2024 18:11:00
Down 30%, Is Now a Good Time to Buy the Dip in SoFi Stock?
The markets have gotten off to a roaring start so far in 2024. The S&P 500 is up 18%, while the Nasdaq Composite has gained 23%.To be honest, investors should be hard-pressed to find a company that is experiencing accelerating revenue, generating profits, and operating in a growth industry whose stock is down this year.Unfortunately, one company that meets the criteria above is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). Despite a financially sound business, the stock has cratered 30% so far this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
