Down 30%, Now Is a Great Time to Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock While It Is Incredibly Cheap
The stock market hasn't rewarded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) enough for the outstanding growth that it has been delivering in 2024, which is evident from the 26% jump in the shares of the memory specialist so far this year.It is also worth noting that Micron stock has retreated nearly 30% since hitting a 52-week high two months ago. However, this is good news for savvy investors looking to add a company that's well on its way to capitalizing on the fast-growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware in multiple end markets such as data centers, smartphones, and personal computers (PCs).Here's a closer look at the reasons why buying Micron Technology right now looks like a no-brainer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
