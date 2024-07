Down 30% From Its 52-Week High, Is Now the Time to Buy Ulta Beauty Stock?

It's often said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In this case, the market hasn't been too fond of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), with the stock down about 30% from its 52-week high. Softer growth to start the year from this cosmetics retailer and hair salon operator has driven a reset of expectations in recent months.Still, I believe investors have several reasons to turn bullish on this category leader in a good position to rebound. Let's explore why shares of Ulta Beauty could make a beautiful addition to your portfolio now .The first-quarter update from Ulta Beauty wasn't great, but deserves some important context.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool