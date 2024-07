Down 55%, Is Pfizer a Good Dividend Stock to Buy on the Dip?

The past few years have been tough ones for investors holding shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The Big Pharma stock is down by more than half from the peak it set in late 2021.Pfizer's stock price was hammered, but that didn't prevent the company from meeting and raising its dividend commitment. Last December, the pharmaceutical company raised its payout for the 15th consecutive year.Shares of Pfizer offer an eye-popping 6.1% dividend yield at recent prices. Is the stock a buy for income-seeking investors? To find out, we'll need to weigh its strengths against reasons to avoid the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool