Down 68% From Its All-Time High and at a 4-Year Low, Is It Finally Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth ETF?

The solar energy industry had a breakout year in 2020. Increased demand for renewable energy, a corporate focus on sustainability, and low interest rates culminated in massive growth across the industry. But since early 2021, the industry has been under pressure.Russia's invasion of Ukraine emphasized energy security over sustainability and led to a recovery in the oil and gas industry. Inflation and higher interest rates have reduced the return on invested capital in commercial and residential solar projects, making the industry less attractive.Despite the multi-decade tailwinds, there's no sugarcoating the grim reality that the solar energy industry is in a downturn -- with many companies forecasting bleak short-term outlooks.