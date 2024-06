Down 80%: What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock?

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is the only company besides SpaceX with re-entry capabilities for spacecraft. And yet, as we sit here today, its shares have a measly valuation of just $2 billion compared to SpaceX's reported $200 billion as a private company.Rocket Lab has fallen 80% from its highs at a time when many technology stocks are soaring. To be fair, the company is smaller and at an earlier stage than SpaceX, but it is the only other private rocket company that can consistently provide spaceflight services for customers, and it trades at just 1% of SpaceX's valuation. Let's see why Rocket Lab stock is down so much and whether investors should buy at these prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel