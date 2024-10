Down More Than 50%, Is DexCom Stock a Bargain Now?

This year started with healthy gains for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock, but they didn't last long. The medical device stock is now down by about 53% from the high-water mark it set in April.DexCom markets one of the world's most popular constant blood glucose monitors (CGM). These discreet devices adhere to the back of a person's arm and steadily measure their blood sugar, then transmit the data they collect to the person's smartphone or Apple Watch.Given its strong position in its market, it's natural to wonder why DexCom stock was beaten down -- and whether it can get back up and outperform in the years ahead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool