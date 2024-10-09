|
09.10.2024 12:15:00
Down More Than 50% From Its High, Is DexCom Stock a Buy?
A top healthcare stock to own over the years has been DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM). The company makes continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) that help diabetics track their glucose levels. CGMs are necessary devices for many people, particularly those who have type 1 diabetes. And given the increasing number of people with diabetes in the world, investing in a company which makes these devices has generally proven to be a great investment: DexCom's stock is up more than 560% in the past 10 years.2024, however, has been a different story. The healthcare stock is in a tailspin, trading down more than 50% from its high after a steep sell-off following its latest earnings report. When a top growth stock goes into a steep decline, that can make for a great buying opportunity. It can also be a sign that something is terribly wrong with the business.Let's examine which category DexCom might fall into.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
