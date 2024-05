DraftKings Shares Drop 6% As Illinois Senate Approves Progressive Sports Betting Tax

(RTTNews) - Shares of sports betting company DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) were falling more than 6 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $38.01, the Illinois Senate approved a progressive sports betting tax rate based on revenue.

As per the revised regimen, companies having more then $200 million in adjusted gross revenue would be taxed at 40 percent, significantly higher than the current 15 percent.

DraftKings shares had closed at $40.81, up 0.52 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $22.92 - $49.57 in the last 1 year.