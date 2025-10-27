DraftKings Aktie

DraftKings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P205 / ISIN: US26142R1041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 13:00:00

DraftKings Ups the Prediction Market Ante With Railbird Deal

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced that it is acquiring Railbird, a prediction markets platform. This deal is part of the sportsbook operator's efforts to launch its own event contracts exchange.Shares in the company have moved higher on the news. As you may recall, the stock previously took a big dive, on rising concerns about prediction platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket threatening its business model.However, two questions now linger. First, is DraftKings' prediction gambit going to prove profitable? Second, is DraftKings pursuing these efforts because it honestly believes prediction markets are the future, or is management simply trying to calm the market's "disruption" fears related to this stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DraftKingsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.