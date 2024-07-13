Draegerwerk Q2 Net Sales Up 1.7%

(RTTNews) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its second quarter net sales increased 1.7 percent to around 785 million euros from last year's 771.3 million euros. Quarterly net sales growth was 2.0 percent, adjusted for currency effects.

In the second quarter, order intake increased by 0.3 percent (net of currency effects) to around 794 million euros from the prior year.

The company confirmed its outlook for the current fiscal year and expects net sales to increase by 1.0 to 5.0 percent (net of currency effects) and the EBIT margin to be between 2.5 and 5.5 percent. Due to the continued moderate development of demand in the medical division, the company now tends to expect net sales growth in the lower half of the forecast range. In addition, it now considers an EBIT margin in the upper half of the forecast range to be more likely due to the positive one-off effects in current earnings.

The full results for the first six months of the fiscal year will be published on July 25, 2024.

