DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda 4 In Theaters With Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion Technology

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW), a visual display processing semiconductors and software company, announced Monday that DreamWorks Animation's action-comedy franchise, "Kung Fu Panda 4" will be presented in select premium theaters across the globe in its TrueCut Motion format technology.

Kung Fu Panda 4, the first new Kung Fu Panda film in almost a decade, is in theaters from March 8.

TrueCut Motion, Pixelworks' cinematic high-frame-rate format, brings to life the world of Po, the Dragon Warrior, like never before, the firm noted.

TrueCut Motion technology allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact.

The platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device, spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets, in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and produced by Rebecca Huntley. The film's co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine.

Comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po. The movie also stars Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master, Shifu.

In 2008, inaugural chapter, Kung Fu Panda, became DreamWorks Animation's highest-grossing original animated film and launched a franchise that has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box-office.

