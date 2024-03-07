|
07.03.2024 12:29:43
Drilling Tools To Buy Superior Drilling For Around $32 Mln In Cash, Stock
(RTTNews) - Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) and Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI), on Thursday announced that they have inked a deal through which DTI will acquire SDPI for around $32.2 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter.
Wayne Prejean, CEO of DTI, said, "We believe that the Drill-N-Ream technology and SDP's best-in-class engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities are a perfect fit and a natural extension of DTI's product and service offerings. By aligning our interests through this merger, we expect to deliver manufacturing and distribution savings."
In addition, DTI expects to boost rental revenue with the Drill-N-Ream in the Middle East by providing the scale and resources to help grow that business.
Superior Drilling Products will announce its 2023 results in a separate release on March 7.
Due to the pending acquisition by DTI, SDPI said that it will not host its earnings call as previously scheduled for March 7.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ROC Energy Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ROC Energy Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ROC Energy Acquisition Corp Registered Shs
|3,05
|2,69%
|Superior Drilling Products Inc
|0,82
|-0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.