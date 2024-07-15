|
15.07.2024 10:33:20
DRIS Issue Price
15 July 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
DRIS Issue Price
The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme ("DRIS”) for the interim and special dividends, announced on 19 June 2024 (the "Dividends”) has been set at 42.49p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 12 July 2024.
Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Dividends can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The payment date of the Dividends and the allotment date of the new Ordinary shares, to be issued pursuant to the DRIS (the "New Ordinary Shares”), is 26 July 2024. The date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to be on or around 2 August 2024.
END
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 892 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
