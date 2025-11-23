Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
23.11.2025 13:07:00
Dumb Money Has Fled Rocket Lab Stock. Is It Finally Safe to Buy?
It's been an interesting year for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) investors.2025, if you recall, was supposed to be the year that Rocket Lab would conduct its first-ever launch of an orbital-class, medium-lift, reusable rocket that could both launch and land back on Earth: Neutron. As investors anticipated the imminent launch, Rocket Lab's stock price -- well, it rocketed, hitting an intraday high just shy of $74 a share on Oct. 15, and closing north of $69 a share, up 176% since the start of the year.It's been mostly downhill since.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|
