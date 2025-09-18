DuPont Cuts Q3, Full-Year Outlook To Reflect Discontinued Ops; Sets Medium-Term Targets

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), a chemical company, on Thursday said it has lowered its third-quarter as well as full-year outlook to account for the impact of discontinued operations, and outlined the company's medium-term financial targets.

For the third quarter, DuPont now expects net sales of about $2.98 billion, operating EBITDA of nearly $805 million, and adjusted EPS of around $1.06. This compares with its prior outlook of roughly $3.32 billion in net sales, operating EBITDA of about $875 million, and adjusted EPS of approximately $1.15.

For the full year 2025, DuPont currently estimates net sales of about $6.865 billion and operating EBITDA of nearly $1.575 billion. Previously, it was expecting net sales of roughly $12.85 billion, and operating EBITDA of nearly $3.36 billion.

DuPont said it will report its Aramids business as discontinued operations starting in the third quarter of 2025, and its electronics business, Qnity, as discontinued operations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, following the planned separation of Qnity on November 1, 2025.

Additionally, DuPont set medium-term targets through 2028, including 3-4% organic sales growth CAGR, 8-10% adjusted EPS growth CAGR, and a 150-200 basis point improvement in operating EBITDA margin.