Durham’s Accredited 911 Center of Excellence Selects NICE Inform Elite to Improve Service for Citizens, Public Safety Partners

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the Durham (North Carolina) Emergency Communications Center (DECC) will be deploying NICE Inform Elite to take its 911 service to the next level by digitally transforming processes around tracking center and telecommunicator performance metrics, performing quality assurance reviews, accelerating evidence production and delivery, and reconstructing incidents. As the public safety answering point (PSAP) for all emergency and non-emergency calls for the city and county of Durham, the DECC handles close to a half-million calls annually and provides dispatching services for law enforcement, EMS and fire partner agencies.

Serving as the centerpiece of DECC’s 911 Quality Assurance and Improvement (QA/QI) program, NICE Inform Elite will combine synchronized replay of 911, radio, CAD data, and telecommunicator screens to enable QA reviewers to instantly discern if telecommunicators are struggling and where improvements can be made. The DECC will also be able to automate the selection and review of high acuity calls, like cardiac or respiratory events, to ensure telecommunicators are receiving timely feedback and meeting expectations.

Randy Beeman, Director, Durham Emergency Communications Center, said, "When it comes to understanding how our PSAP is performing, there is only one truth in the room. With NICE Inform Elite, we will be able to capture all our incident information – 911 calls, SMS texts, radio communications, computer aided dispatch (CAD) data, telecommunicator screens – in one place. The NICE solution will also provide the performance data intelligence, quality assurance and incident reconstruction tools we need to turn data into insights, so we can get to the truth faster.”

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "We are honored that the Durham Emergency Communication Center, a center with an extraordinary commitment to 911 excellence, has chosen NICE as a technology partner. We share that passion for excellence – DECC in its mission to deliver excellent 911 service and NICE in its passion to provide innovative technology to help DECC uncover the truth in data and leverage those insights to assist Durham city and county residents in their time of need.”

Part of the Evidencentral platform, NICE Inform Elite provides emergency communications centers like the DECC with a single platform for capturing and analyzing ECC data, powered by automated solutions for reconstructing incidents, providing evidence, quality assuring calls, and tracking performance metrics. NICE Inform Elite’s integration to DECC’s CAD system will also ensure significant time savings by making call research, retrieval and incident reconstruction easier for the hundreds of monthly evidence requests received.

The DECC is a tri-certified (EMS, fire and police dispatch) IAED™ Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE). To maintain this status, the center must routinely audit a specified percentage of calls. NICE’s integration with DECC’s ProQA’s AQUA Evolution solution will significantly streamline this case review process. Center leaders will also benefit from performance dashboards which display dozens of real-time metrics, for insight into overall 911 center and individual telecommunicator performance.

According to Beeman, the technology upgrade will also support the center’s 911 telecommunicators. "The most important person in the room is the telecommunicator. If the telecommunicator doesn’t get the call right, the rest doesn’t matter. By integrating NICE Inform Elite into our center, we will be able to provide telecommunicators with the coaching, training and individualized support they need, so they in turn can provide callers with the highest levels of care.”

About the Durham Emergency Communications Center (DECC)

As the public safety answering point for all emergency and non-emergency calls for the city and county of Durham, the DECC handles close to a half-million calls annually and provides dispatching services for law enforcement, EMS and fire partner agencies. Guided by the City’s Strategic Plan, the center helps to ensure that Durham is a safe and secure community. Durham is North Carolina’s fourth largest city. Along with Durham County, it encompasses a 296-square mile area that is home to 330,000 citizens. A tri-certified IAED™ Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE), DECC is the first center in the U.S. to enable 911 texting. DECC also holds APCO Project 33 and CALEA certifications. DECC maintains two locations, a primary 911 center and a backup location. More info at https://www.durhamnc.gov/435/Emergency-Communications.

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com

