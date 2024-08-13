|
13.08.2024 02:20:00
Dutch Bros Stock Plunges. Why the Stock Fell and Should Investors Buy the Dip?
Shares of coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank nearly 20% following its second-quarter earnings report as guidance disappointed investors. The decline pushed the stock into negative territory for the year.Was the sell-off an overreaction? And should investors scoop up the stock on the dip?In the second quarter, revenue climbed 30% year over year to $324.9 million, which topped the analyst consensus by over $7 million. Adjusted earnings per (EPS) soared 46% to $0.19 and also came in ahead of the analysts' estimate. For two of the headline numbers investors look at come earnings time, the company's results exceeded expectations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
